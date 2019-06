Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata Police are at the scene of an incident in progress in the 900 block of H Street, where two vehicles have collided in the area outside of Don's Donut Bar.

Both vehicles have been removed from the roadway. Any injuries aren't immediately known.

According to APD, an alleged drunk driver struck a parked car, and was arrested on a felony DUI charge.

A passenger in the car complained of pain, and received medical treatment.