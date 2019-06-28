Gun fired in C/R dorm, no one hurt

College of the Redwoods press release

This afternoon campus public safety officers immediately responded to a possible gunshot heard in the College of the Redwoods dormitory.

An adult male resident was found in possession of a handgun along with evidence that the gun had recently discharged into the ground. The gun was secured and there was no ongoing threat to the campus community. No injuries were reported. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department responded and took the male into custody.

Creating and maintaining a safe learning environment for our students, staff, and faculty is a top priority for College of the Redwoods, and the Board of Trustees and Administration take this responsibility and incidents like this very seriously .

We will provide the community with additional information as appropriate.















