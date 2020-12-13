Goals met, Corbett departs McKinleyville CSD

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – John Corbett is ending his 18 years of service to the community on a high note.

“My dream set of accomplishments all happened in the last six months,” said Corbett, whose term on the McKinleyville Community Services District expired Dec. 4.

Corbett served 18 years on the board, which oversees sewer, water, streetlights, open space maintenance, parks and recreation in the unincorporated community.

The final stretch of his service on the board has been the most gratifying, he said, with many long-time projects finally coming to fruition.

The district recently acquired the 84-acre Pialorsi Dairy on the south end of town near the Hammond Trail Bridge. The land will be used to dispose of the town’s treated wastewater, which will irrigate crops. The addition of the property means the district’s wastewater disposal needs should be taken care of through full build out of the community.

The district is also close to installing a giant solar array to power the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Hiller Park. The district is plowing ahead with efforts to build coho rearing ponds on the banks of the Mad River and is on the cusp of obtaining a grant to acquire a community forest. Plans are also rolling forward to create a skate park at Pierson Park and a BMX track near School Road and Washington Avenue.

Many of these projects, Corbett noted, are being paid for by grants and through donations.

For example, the proposed community forest will likely be paid for by grants, while its maintenance will be self-funded through timber harvests.

“What’s amazing to me is that there is virtually no costs to the district,” Corbett said.

While these projects are exciting, Corbett said one of the more “boring” projects underway may also be one of the most significant – the planning and financing for replacing all of McKinleyville’s sewer and water lines.

It’s an ambitious project that will take decades, but Corbett said it’s important to plan ahead.

“A planned replacement is much cheaper than an emergency replacement,” Corbett said.

The district is gathering information on all the pipes as well as the soils they sit in. The data, he said, will eventually be fed into a computer along with pipe information from other districts and municipalities. Artificial intelligence will some day analyze the data and provide the district with precise information on what pipes need to be replaced and when.

Anyone who has attended MCSD meetings, particularly during budget discussions, will have heard Corbett repeatedly stress the importance of maintenance and long-term financial planning.

Cutting back on a maintenance to save money in the short term costs more money in the long term, Corbett has said, year after year.

The MCSD Board of Directors honored Corbett at its meeting Dec. 2, passing a resolutions praising him for his contributions to the district.

Director Dennis Mayo said that if the MCSD was like a ship, then Corbett was like a tugboat, gently nudging and pushing the MCSD to stay on course.

Incoming director and former MCSD manager Greg Orsini also had kind words for Corbett.

“You’re always tough, but you’re always fair,” Orsini said, who called Corbett a “voice of reason.”

“You’re one of the most fiscally conservative persons I’ve ever met in my life,” Orsini said.

Corbett was appointed to the board on Aug. 21, 2002, filling a seat vacated by Director John Fluery.

Corbett said that he was prompted to apply for the position after he received a call from MCSD staff notifying him that his residential water meter readings indicated that he probably had a water leak.

“I said “this is a customer service organization,’” Corbett recalled. That’s when he decided to apply for a seat on the board. He was elected to a four year term in 2003 and then reelected or appointed through 2020.















