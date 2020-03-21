Get a yearly Union subscription for just $20

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Due to the Coronavirus crisis, the Mad River Union has limited physical distribution of the newspaper to locations that minimize peril to our staff.

Tp help compensate for the limited distribution and make the paper more accessible to readers observing Shelter In Place orders, we've cut the subscription price by 50 percent, to $20 per year.

A subscription entitles you to 52 physical editions of the Union, delivered by U.S. Mail, or the complete online edition of the paper, or both, at your discretion – all for 39 cents per week.

Subscribe here to stay in touch, and thanks for supporting community journalism.















