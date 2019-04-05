Get a tattoo and help our furry friends Saturday at CAF in the ‘Brae

Meet Ginger and Snap! Ginger and Snap came to us at just one day old, rescued by a family after their mom, Carmela gave birth under their porch!

They are now four weeks old, opening their eyes and ears, and meeting all of our volunteers and visitors. Ginger is a male orange tabby with one white sleeve and is already proving to be a talkative and friendly boy.

Snap, a black female, is a bit quieter than her brother but quick to purr as soon as you pet her. Their mom is a very kind kitty who will be spayed and returned to her home once Ginger and Snap are old enough.

All of our kitties are spayed/neutered, tested for FIV/FeLV, given dewormer and flea treatment, and the FVRCP vaccine. Kitties are available for visits Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in our Sunny Brae location, 88 Sunnybrae Center, Arcata.

We are also thrilled to announce a new event on Saturday, April 6! Companion Animal Foundation is joining forces with locally-owned tattoo shop, Sangha Tattoo Studio, for a feel good fundraiser to kick off the month of April. Come enjoy food and beverages, visit with adoptable animals, and get fresh ink and piercings all while raising money for Companion Animal Foundation’s mobile vet clinic fund. This event will be showcasing adoptable animals, delicious bites, beer provided by Lost Coast Brewery, and the unique, handcrafted tattoo designs by some amazing and talented tattoo artists.

Food and beverages will be provided (for a donation) and adoptable animals will be on premises.

Reservations are first come, first served, and you are encouraged to come early to secure your ink or piercing slot. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. There will be varying flash tattoo sheets with animal-themed designs that start at $60 and can range to $100. Cash only please.

This is an all ages event and IDs will be checked for alcoholic beverages. Must be 18 or older to receive a tattoo and must provide a valid ID. Please call Sangha Tattoo for more information about their minors policy for body piercings. (707) 476-8282















