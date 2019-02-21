Gas siphoned, guns drawn, shot fired in seaside village

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

TRINIDAD – Today, Feb. 21 at about 5:39 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of Edwards Street in Trinidad for a shooting investigation.

According to the victim, just prior to contacting law enforcement, the victim observed an unknown male suspect siphoning gas from his vehicle.

The victim, armed with a firearm, confronted the suspect. The suspect reportedly began to walk away when the victim demanded that he stop. The suspect then reportedly brandished a firearm at the victim, at which time the victim fired one shot at the suspect. It is unknown if the suspect was struck, however no evidence of injury was located at the scene. The suspect then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, possibly in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored jeans and a dark-colored beanie. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan with a loud exhaust.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.











































