Gal in the Galley: Yummy E-Z Nummy Treats

Want an easy treat to make for Easter or Passover with the kiddies? Trying to avoid the most processed of Easter candies? Looking for something you can make in your dorm for 4/20? This recipe ticks all the boxes. It also helps to drown your bitter rage about the gutting of KHSU, right after you gave $50 to their pledge drive that you could have spent on new socks.

I am obsessed with the bulk Organic White Chocolate at Eureka Natural Foods in McKinleyville. Apparently I am not alone, because they run out occasionally. White chocolate is just so buttery and dreamy, it's like eating a fattening cloud. Mix it with peanut butter and it's an oral waterslide of salty-sweet melange.

This year is truly a quadrumvirate of holiday glory (look it up). We have Passover (my fave), Easter (almost as good cuz candy), Earth Day (ENF has a big party and gives away lots of food - and also, Earth!), and 4/20 (insert weed joke). With such a whirl of gaiety, a treat with such universal appeal should come in very handy. What party would not benefit from some Nut Blasters? All the ingredients are available, some in bulk and all organic, or not, at Eureka Natural Foods, so go buy some stuff and make a thing!

WHITE CHOC NUT BLASTERS

16 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped (bulk organic at ENF is best)

Heaping ½ cup creamy peanut butter (or other nut butter)

1 cup rice cereal, plus more

1 cup peanuts (or other nut)

1 cup miniature marshmallows

Directions: Prepare two baking sheets by lining with parchment paper or buttering thoroughly; set aside. In heavy sauce pan over low heat, slowly melt chocolate and peanut butter, stirring constantly.

Stir in cereal, nuts, and marshmallows until coated. Add a bit more cereal, if necessary. Using a spoon, drop mounds onto prepared sheets.

Allow candies to firm 2 hours at room temperature. Alternatively, speed up process by placing candies in refrigerator or freezer until firm.You could get colorful with food coloring for Easter, or add jelly beans on top.

Make pink nut blasters with yellow beans? Adorbs!















