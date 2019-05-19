Gal in the Galley: Seriously, it’s really scrumptious

Eureka Natural Foods has local organic quinoa in their bulk section for a very reasonable price, and I am so pleased to have one of the whole grains I crave grown less than 30 miles from where I live. I adore it, actually; with it’s interesting chewy-crunchy texture and earthy, nut-like flavor, not to mention it’s high protein content, it is one of my favorite lunch options.

ENF also has raw Spanish peanuts in the bulk section, and with those two cheap and almost non-perishable items in the pantry I can make a fantastically healthy and delicious salad with almost any vegetables that catch my eye. This week, ENF has organic cilantro and parsley at a low price, and with a red bell pepper and a half a bunch of spinach I made this excellent Asian inspired salad in half an hour. Seriously, it’s really scrumptious, and so colorful, it looks as mouth-watering as it is.

Healthy and Really Tasty Quinoa Salad

(3 servings)

1 cup quinoa

1 bell pepper, red

1 bunch each parsley and cilantro

1/4 cup raw peanuts

large handful spinach

Sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Make quinoa – in heavy sauce pan, pour 2 cups water over quinoa and bring to high boil. Cook until water boils down to surface of grain, remove from heat, cover and let steam for 10 minutes. Fluff with fork.

Mix sauce ingredients, set aside. Fry raw peanuts in a little oil until just getting colored; remove from heat and set aside.

Wash and finely mince parsley, cilantro and spinach, very finely.

Chop bell pepper into bite sized bits.

Combine all and toss with sauce. YUM.















