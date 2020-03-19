Friends of the Dunes responds to Coronavirus crisis

Friends of the Dunes

In response to the State of California and CDC guidelines that protect against the spread of Covid-19, we have cancelled or postponed all events until the end of May, including a postponement of the Get Outside Gear Sale previously scheduled for April 11.

We are no longer accepting donations for the Gear Sale, nor is our business partner Adventure's Edge accepting Gear Sale donations, until further notice. The Humboldt Coastal Nature Center is currently closed to the public, but the restrooms and trails at the Nature Center will remain open for public enjoyment.

Now, it’s up to you to hunker down, stay healthy, and heed CDC and state guidelines. By doing so, we can rest assured that our little coastal community will persevere and pick back up again where we left off.

Coretta Scott King put it best when she said “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members." In these uncertain times, King's words ring true. Remember to treat each other with kindness, compassion, and for the love of the dunes, please wash your hands.

Although the Nature Center is closed, we will continue to be active online. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook or visit our website for more information.

Stay healthy!

Friends of the Dunes Staff















