Friends of Arcata Fire forming outreach team

Friends of Arcata Fire

Dear Neighbors and Friends,

We are reaching out to invite you to participate in the Friends of Arcata Fire community group.

The purpose of the group will be to support and help promote the proposed November 2020 funding measure for the Arcata Fire District. We will be hosting a Zoom meeting on Thursday, July 2 at 2 pm.

Please feel free to share the Zoom link or this email with anyone you know that is willing to join the group and help with the measure. We will also be promoting this opportunity in the Mad River Union and on social media.

Funding measures for fire districts are considered a special tax and require a two-thirds majority to pass. Unfortunately, while Measure R failed by 3 percent in March, we did have the support of 63.7 percent of the voters.

We came close, and the Fire District Board has decided to rerun the measure for the November ballot.

The November measure will be the same as what was presented in March, and will allow Arcata Fire to secure funding to re-open our third station, rehire 8 vacant positions, and establish a fire engine replacement fund.

At this inaugural meeting for the Friends of Arcata Fire, we will answer questions regarding the funding measure and ask for volunteers to serve in the following capacities:

• Someone willing to help organize and direct the group

• A strategist to help direct our planning efforts

• If we are to collect/spend funds, we will need a treasurer.

• If there is anyone that is good with graphic design or communications, we will need the help with making flyers and signs.

• Letter to the Editor writers

Please feel free to share this email or the Zoom link with anyone you know that interested in passing this measure and willing to help.

If you are not able to make the July 2 meeting, please reply to this email at [email protected] and we will share meeting minutes to help keep everyone up to speed on what is happening.

We appreciate your support and interest in helping Arcata Fire District pass the funding measure this November.

Thank you,

Justin McDonald, Nicole Johnson, Randy Mendosa

Friends of Arcata Fire

Join Zoom Meeting:

us02web.zoom.us/j/84737357469?pwd=SXI5VFNNUnlTNUg3eTlXQlBNNVFGQT09

Meeting ID: 847 3735 7469

Password: 375784















