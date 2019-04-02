Friday night at HSU – outstanding student composers

Humboldt State

HSU – Please join the Humboldt State University Department of Music and music composition professor Brian Post as they present the work of four outstanding student composers on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall.

This semester’s Composers Concert will feature two pieces utilizing Ableton Live software for music composition and performance, offering a glimpse into the power of technology in contemporary music-making for any budding composer or songwriter.

Logan Johnson’s A Journey Through Music History is a multi-movement work bridging the music of the past to the music of the present utilizing MIDI keyboard and Ableton.

Elephant Dance by Jeffrey Ruiz is a work for solo clarinet that seeks to stretch the usual limits of the instrument as well as the parameters of tonality and meter, all while also being fun to play. Also by Ruiz is new solo work for the piano. And a dreamy work for flute and piano by Eric Tolfa, which weaves in and out of tonal textures with extended harmonies, was the winner of the 2018 Delodder Music Composition Competition.

The concert will begin with the student composers using Ableton Live to create improvised music while different audience members play the video game Flower. $10 General, $5 Child, $5 HSU students with ID.











































