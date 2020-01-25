Free chamber music concert on Sunday

Franklin Stover

Special To The Union

ARCATA – The Chamber Players of the Redwoods present their first concert of the year on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Arcata Lutheran Church, 151 East 16th St., Arcata.

As the consortium of classically trained musicians are presenting a variety of styles on wind and string instruments, their concerts are offered free with a suggested donation.

A brass septet sets the tone for a rendition of Casey Martin’s Tales of Brynmor, a work written just seven years ago for two trumpets, two horns,two tubas and one tuba, a combination that makes up the septet for this and another piece on the program.

The movements to Martins’ septet are: Hymn of the Iron Core, Galehaven and Floodhaunt.

Next up on the program is a work by Canadian composer, John W.M. Palmer, who, like Martin, composed a brass septet in 2013.

Performing two movements from his Three Shades of Blue, the “Indigo” movement is a simple ballad and features engaging interplay between the instruments.

Members of the septet include: Chris Cox, Tom Hyde, trumpets; Ronite Gluck, Mike Robertson, horns; Dan Aldag, Kearney Vander Sal, trombones; and Fred Tempas on tuba.

Next on the program is a favorite to many wind players and one of the composers’ most enduring chamber works. Oddly, the work is rarely played on the North Coast, so a performance of Antonin Dvořák’s Serenade for wind instruments, violincello and contrabass is a special treat.

Performers include Virginia Ryder, Susan Sisk, oboes; Kenneth Ayoob, Gwen Gastineau-Ayoob, clarinets;Aaron Lopez, Raili Makela, bassoons; Anwyn Halliday, Michael Robertson, Donald Bicknell, horns; Garrick Woods, ’cello; Marsha Lang, contrabass.

Last on the Chamber Players’ program is Wolfgang Mozart’s String Quartet #19 in C Major, K. 465.

Musicians include: Gwen Post, Julie Fulkerson, violins; Sue Fowle, viola; Mark Creaghe, ’cello.















