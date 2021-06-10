Free A&MRTS bus rides in June

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The City of Arcata Transportation Division has announced that the Arcata and Mad River Transit System (A&MRTS) is offering free bus rides for the month of June. Arcata residents and visitors are encouraged to take the bus run errands and explore Arcata’s neighborhoods, businesses, parks and recreation spaces.

“We’re excited to be offering free bus rides to the community. Public transit is a safe, affordable, and more environmentally-friendly way for people to travel, do some shopping, or to get out and enjoy Arcata’s beauty. We hope visitors and residents take advantage of the free bus rides and continue to use public transit beyond the month of June,” said A&MRTS Transit Manager LeAnn Schuetzle.

Free bus rides in Arcata are in effect now through Wednesday, June 30, and A&MRTS offers transit routes that run Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in summer months.

It is important for individuals to take safety precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially when traveling in public spaces, and public transit users must follow all COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (707) 822-3775. For more information on bus service in Arcata, call 311 or visit hta.org/agencies/arcata-and-mad-river.















