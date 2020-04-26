Frankovich: ‘Robust testing’ needed before restrictions eased

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – ​Humboldt County’s public health officer has told the Board of Supervisors that before a coronavirus shelter-in-place order can be eased, there has to be new and improved capacity to do testing and respond to fresh cases.

​Public Health Officer Teresa Frankovich briefed supervisors – who conducted their April 14 meeting entirely through online video conferencing – on what it will take to loosen restrictions on social contact.

​“One of the big topics that comes up for COVID right now is still testing,” she said, adding that there is a “severe shortage of supplies for testing throughout much of the country, including California.”

​Easing shelter in place restrictions hinges on having “robust testing in place,” Frankovich said. “Because surveillance and rapid turnaround testing will be needed in the setting of opening up any interaction at the community level.”

​She said noted that California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a plan to increase testing five-fold – to a capacity of 25,000 tests a day – by the end of the month.

​Frankovich added that a thorough planning effort is underway and allowing increased social activity has to be balanced with the ongoing goal of protecting those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19’s physical impacts.

​Easing of restrictions has to be accompanied with a “robust capacity for contact identification investigations, so as we do increase any numbers of cases in our community, we are able to isolate and quarantine to slow transmission,” she said.

​The county’s public health division has been building that capability – including participation of law enforcement investigators, Frankovich continued, to ensure that there can be “a rapid response to new cases.”

​Sheriff Billy Honsal said the county’s Emergency Operations Center has about 80 people doing a variety of virus-related work, including planning and ordering supplies for first responders and county and city employees.

Humboldt County had a string of days without new confirmed cases, which was broken with one new case logged the day of the meeting. As of April 18, Humboldt had logged 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases but testing has continually been described as being inadequate, even though Humboldt’s rate of testing is better than the state’s and the nation’s.

The plan is to prepare for a peak of infection. “Based upon Dr. Frankovich and the state, we are planning for surge, still – that’s our number one priority right now,” Honsal said. “Until we have numbers that say differently, that’s our plan moving forward.”

The county’s website, humboldtgov.org, is the “clearinghouse” for all local information on COVID-19, he continued.

Asked about identifying areas of the county where new cases are emerging, Frankovich said reporting will do that on a regional basis in the near future, with the county being divided into three regions.

She said any lifting of shelter in place restrictions could be accompanied by new conditions, such as making face covering mandatory instead of voluntary.















