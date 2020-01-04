Frankie’s New York Bagels planning new café on the Arcata Plaza

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – The shuttered Plaza storefront at Jacoby's Storehouse where PastaLuego (and before it, Bon Boniere) once dispensed nourishing treats may soon reopen as an Arcata branch of Frankie's New York Bagels called "Frankie's Bagel Café."

The popular bagelry, located at Eureka's Redwood Acres, is looking to expand northward, but needs $50,000 to set up shop. A GoFundMe page has been established for crowdfunding the effort.

If all goes well, Frankie's could start moving in to the Storehouse Feb. 1 and open on March 1.

States the page: "Three years ago, Frankie's began this adventure of serving you NY Style Bagels... and now after many of your requests, it is time to take the next step and bring you a full -on Bagel Cafe! We are more than excited to have the opportunity to be in the renowned Jacoby Storehouse, bringing you Bagels on the Plaza! Your support would help us purchase refrigerators, ovens, sinks, an espresso machine (yes, we are stepping top our coffee game in a big way), furniture, etc."

Should it come to pass, the advent of Frankie's Bagel Café could significantly change the complexion of Arcata's downtown foodscape. Because along with bagels, Frankie is planning to serve the full compliment of related chewy goodnesses, including bialies, bagel sandwiches bagel dogs, salads, soups, spreads and cookies. And along with all that, coffee, house-made kombucha and eventually, beer, wine and Champagne cocktails.

"I think it will be great for the building and the community," said Bill Chino, managing co-owner of the Storehouse. "He's got great youthful energy and his products are in high demand."

Anticipating a popular reception, Chino said tables will again be available in the Storehouse foyer for seated dining, as when Bon Boniere occupied the location.

Hours will be determined once the shop is up and running, but Frankie wants to be open seven days a week, possibly starting at 7 a.m. and closing perhaps at 4 p.m. At some point it will be open nights.















