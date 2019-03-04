Frank Cheek to Join CCAA Hall of Fame in 2019

Andrew R Goetz

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – Former Humboldt State softball coach Frank Cheek has been selected to enter the California Collegiate Athletic Association Hall of Fame as a member of its 2019 class the conference office announced Saturday.

“Coach Cheek had a legendary career leading the Humboldt State softball and wrestling programs to national success,” said HSU Athletic Director Duncan Robins. “His selection to the CCAA Hall of Fame is well deserved. We are looking forward to honoring Coach Cheek’s many accomplishments at tonight's lifetime achievement celebration.”

A two-time national champion and HSU's all-time wins leader, Cheek was honored for a lifetime of service at halftime of Saturday's men's basketball home game. In 1989, HSU revived its softball program and put it in the hands of Cheek, a wrestling coach and former athletic director, and the Lumberjacks couldn't have made a better choice.

Cheek guided the Green and Gold to national recognition and built the program into a powerhouse that captured NCAA titles in 1999 and 2008. During his 25 seasons leading the HSU softball team, Cheek led the program to 19 conference championships and 20 trips to the NCAA Tournament while also making a lasting impact on the lives of his student-athletes.

During his HSU career, Cheek amassed a record 1,409 wins, 1,148 leading the HSU softball team, and his legendary tenure spanned more than four decades. Cheek was tabbed the conference Coach of the Year in 12 of his 25 seasons, including his final three. He received softball's highest honor when he was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2009, becoming only the 50th inductee. Cheek also became a member of the HSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

Cheek directed the Jacks to 13 seasons with 50 or more victories, and HSU won a school-record 60 games in both 1998 and 2005. He retired after a 2013 national championship game appearance.





























































