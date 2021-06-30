Fourth of July Jubilee Parade is Sunday noon, starting at the Old Creamery

Arcata Chamber of Commerce

ARCATA – The Arcata Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July Jubilee Parade takes place Sunday, July 4 at noon (participants meet at 11:30 a.m.).

The parade begins in the Arcata Creamery District on Eighth Street, between N and L streets. The parade will travel east on Eighth Street. ending with two laps around the Arcata Plaza.

This will be a great opportunity for the community to come together, while staying mobile, for health and safety.

Participants are encouraged to shop and eat locally at Arcata businesses before and after the parade.

This is a family-friendly, alcohol and drug-free event, open to all. So dress up, get festive and bring out the bubbles!

The Chamber is seeking mobile talent to enhance the celebration: performing artists, dance groups, kinetic sculptures, acoustic musicians, percussion ensembles, etc. are invited to join in the fun as well as, bicyclists, families with children, students, businesses and all community members.

Local businesses are encouraged to be open with sidewalk sales and storefront signs. Contact the Arcata Chamber for promotions.

All current, state and county mandated COVID safety protocols will be followed. Get involved by volunteering or becoming an event sponsor.

Visit ArcataChamber.com (click on the blue banner) to pre-register to join the procession, volunteer and become a sponsor.















