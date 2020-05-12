Four new COVID-19 cases reported May 11, two at assisted living facility

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 61 the total number of Humboldt County residents confirmed to have the virus.

One resident and one staff person at the Alder Bay Assisted Living Facility in Eureka tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, one of which was reported in Saturday’s daily test results. Three close contacts of the staff person also tested positive for the virus. None of these close contacts are associated with the facility.

Following confirmation that a staff person tested positive, all other residents and all but two staff members were tested for the virus. All came back negative, and the two remaining staff members will be tested. Public Health will continue to monitor everyone at the facility for at least the next 14 days, and will conduct follow-up testing during that time.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said, “The quick response of Alder Bay, the Public Health investigation team and Public Health Laboratory staff enabled us to ensure that any additional cases would be identified, which increases safety for everyone.”

“Alder Bay has been extremely cooperative in assisting with the process, and I’m appreciative of the director and staff who are working to keep residents protected,” Frankovich said.

Alder Bay Assisted Living Administrator Mark Stephenson thanked Public Health staff for their response. Stephenson said, “The entire team at Public Health has been phenomenal in their responsiveness and their kindness.”

