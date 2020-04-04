Four new cases confirmed Friday, and that makes 40 for Humboldt

Four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today by the Humboldt County Public Health Laboratory (PHL).

One case confirmed April 2 was a sample from a person in a neighboring county whose test was conducted by the PHL. That positive case has been deducted from yesterday’s count, bringing to 40 the total number of Humboldt County residents who have tested positive for the virus.

Humboldt County has a testing rate of 649 per 100,000 residents, exceeding the national rate of 392 tests per 100,000 people. Confirmed cases in Humboldt County total 27 per 100,000 residents, while U.S. rates total 78 per 100,000 people.

The following information is based on the most recent data available for all confirmed cases:

Contact to a Known Case: 18

Travel-Acquired: 13

Community Transmission: 6

Under Investigation: 3

Approximately 84% of cases are located in or around Eureka, Arcata, McKinleyville and Fortuna

Males: 43%

Females: 57%

Mean age: 44

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich recommended all community members wear face coverings when leaving their homes on essential business, reinforcing new guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

“Face masks may help to decrease spread of infection within the community,” she said. “However, they are not a substitute for social distancing, handwashing and other measures.” Read more here: humboldtgov.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2662.

For the most recent information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

