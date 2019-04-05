Found property leads to arrest of suspected thief in Blue Lake

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

BLUE LAKE – A burglary suspect is in custody after a Blue Lake resident found discarded stolen property.

On Thursday, April at about 6:50 a.m., a citizen contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office to report a found purse and identifying items on the ground near the intersection of Second Avenue and H Street in Blue Lake.

Upon collecting the items, deputies were able to locate contact information for the owner. Deputies made contact with the victim at her residence on the 500 block of First Avenue. At that time, the victim discovered that a vehicle, which had the victim’s purse inside, had been broken into overnight. The victim’s credit cards were missing from the returned stolen items.

Deputies learned that the victim’s credit card had been used at a gas station on the 200 block of Blue Lake Boulevard. Deputies obtained surveillance footage of the suspect using the credit card at the gas station. Upon further investigation, deputies learned that a subject matching the suspect’s description was currently at a business on Casino Way in Blue Lake.

Deputies contacted the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse Allen Hanson, at the business. During a search of Hanson, deputies located a small amount of methamphetamine and a burglary tool.

Hanson was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on suspicion of burglary, theft by fraudulent means, possession of a burglary tool, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the citizen who reported the found property and encourages the public to continue reporting found property by calling the Sheriff's Office at (707) 445-7251.




















