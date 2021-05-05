Former Trinidad Councilman arrested for alleged restraining order violation, having firearms

Mad River Union

TRINIDAD – Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at the Trinidad Bay Bed & Breakfast this morning, May 4 and arrested former Trinidad City Councilmember Michael Joseph Morgan, 56, for being in possession of firearms, which he is now allowed to have under the terms of a court-issued restraining order filed against him.

Deputies converged on the Edwards Street inn at 8 a.m. and located and seized eight firearms and a large quantity of ammunition that was owned by Morgan.

Morgan was taken into custody and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and for violating a court order.

This case is still under investigation.

“The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit for their assistance with the service of this warrant,” stated a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan has previously served on the Trinidad City Council and the Trinidad Planning Commission.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.





















































































