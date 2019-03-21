Forest news: International Day of Forests, a Saturday volunteer workday and Andre is honored

City of Arcata

ARCATA – Arcata’s Environmental Services Department invites the community to celebrate the International Day of Forests on Thursday, March 21.

Forests are the most biologically-diverse ecosystems on land, and the International Day of Forests is an annual event declared by the United Nations to help raise global awareness and celebrate the vital role forests play for people and our planet.

Forests cover roughly one third of the Earth’s land mass, performing vital functions around the world. Around 1.6 billion people, including more than 2,000 indigenous cultures, depend on forests for their livelihoods, medicines, fuel, food and shelter. Forests also provide habitats for wildlife and offer watershed protection, prevent soil erosion and mitigate climate change.

The Environmental Services Department has a few suggestions on how community members can celebrate local forests on Thursday, March 21.

• Explore the Arcata Community Forest! The Community Forest has 11 miles of public trails and roads which provide outstanding opportunities for recreational use. Access a Community Forest map by visiting cityofarcata.org or by downloading the free “Avenza PDF Map” app on any smartphone. Instructions on how to download the app can be found on the City’s website, and hard copies of Community Forest maps can also be picked up at our Recreation Division Office located at 736 F St.t in Arcata.

• Families are invited to participate in the Communities Under the Canopy Quest scavenger hunt! Stop by the Recreation Division office during regular business hours to receive scavenger hunt clues that will lead you on an adventure through the Community Forest. At the end of the Quest, participants will find a Quest Clue and head back to the Recreation Division office to answer the final Quest Question in order to receive an official Quest patch. For more information, call (707) 825-2136.

• Help sequester carbon by purchasing carbon offsets from the Arcata Community Forest. A carbon offset is a certificate representing the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions. Carbon offsets can be purchased and used by anyone to offset the emissions of activities such as traveling or building. Revenue generated from carbon offsets helps fund City projects that sequester carbon. Carbon offsets cost $11 per metric ton and purchase forms are available at the Environmental Services Department, located at 736 F St., or at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center located at 569 S G St.

For more information visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-8184.

FOREST WORKDAY The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and the Humboldt Trails Council Volunteer Trail Stewards are seeking volunteers to assist with maintaining trails at the Arcata Community Forest on Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Work will include a variety of activities for volunteers to choose from based on their personal comfort level. This work day will take place rain or shine, and volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Participants are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Community Forest parking lot on Fickle Hill Road near the entrance of Trail #9. From there, volunteers will walk to the work site at Trail #12. The parking lot is located on Fickle Hill Road just past the intersection of Shirley Boulevard and Park Place in Arcata. Volunteers are asked to pay close attention to parking signs and rules to avoid receiving a parking ticket.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and to wear a long-sleeved shirt, work pants, boots and to bring gloves and a reusable water bottle. Extra gloves, tools, lunch and beverages will be provided. cityofarcata.org, (707) 822-8184.

For more information, please call 707-822-8184 or email [email protected].















