For the first time since 1987, there’s no Pastels on the Plaza

Northcoast Children’s Services

ARCATA PLAZA – In 1987, on the first Saturday in October, a handful of artists met on the Arcata Plaza for a morning of sidewalk art.

Local businesses made a donation to Northcoast Children’s Services for each of the 29 squares. The art was scattered along the spokes of the Plaza cement.

That one-time event was so successful, it has been continued every year until Pastels on the Plaza became one of the largest art events on the North Coast and a major fundraiser for Northcoast Children’s Services.

Northcoast Children’s Services has continued to partner with local businesses and artists to transform the sidewalks of the Arcata Plaza into a colorful art gallery.

The event has blossomed from its humble beginnings, now hosting over 500 artists and innumerable spectators.

Throughout the weekend and into the coming week, thousands of art lovers come to stroll around the Plaza and enjoy the colorful display before rain and time turn the sidewalks back to their usual grey.

The day is full of color, music, food, friends and fun – something to look forward to each year. One of those events that reminds you of another reason why our community is so truly extraordinary.

This year would be the 33rd Pastels, and with tremendous disappointment, we must cancel this year’s event.

While we all long for a time to come together where we can celebrate our wonderful community, preserving our health and safety of our community during these unprecedented times is of utmost importance.

We explored many ideas of how we could safely hold this event, but when supply chain issues prevented us from being able to obtain our chalk pastels we knew it was time to concede.

While this year will be the first Saturday in October without art on the Plaza, we will be sharing favorites from years past on our Facebook page: facebook.com/PastelsOnThePlaza. We invite you to do the same and use #pastelsontheplaza for all to see. We’ll make art in our hearts as we remember all the beauty and joy we’ve had and will have again soon.

We are so grateful for all of the people who have made this our favorite day of the year and for our community that has helped support children and families for over 30 years through this wonderful event. NCS serves over 1,000 children in 30 locations throughout Humboldt and Del Norte Counties each year. For those interested and able, donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1165, Arcata, CA 95521.

We can’t wait to see you on the Plaza next year to chalk it up for kids!

Stay strong. With courage and love,

Kathy Montagne and Lindsey Jones Ziegler

Northcoast Children’s Services















