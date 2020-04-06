Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed, Humboldt’s count now at 49

Five Humboldt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 49 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

Of those 49 people, 21 had contact with a known case, 15 were travelers and six contracted the virus through community transmission. The method of transmission for the remaining seven cases is under investigation.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said Public Health continues to investigate possible exposures to these confirmed cases through a process known as contact investigation. “Staff reach out directly to individuals with COVID-19 infection and identify at-risk close contacts. These contacts are then notified of exposure risk and instructed on quarantine procedures,” she said. “Contact investigation is only one of the public health tools used to slow the spread of this virus.”

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

Notes on patient and demographic data

To protect the identity of people with COVID-19, their specific location of residence will not be disclosed. The Humboldt County Public Health Branch is legally responsible for protecting personal health information, including residence address, specific age, recent travel, the identities and locations of any contacts, the provider of medical treatment, the course of illness and any other information that might identify an individual with or exposed to the virus unless it serves the interests of public health to do so.

Although we understand it is of interest to residents, providing location and demographic information to the general public does nothing to slow the spread of illness. Humboldt County is experiencing untraceable person-to-person transmission, also known as “community spread,” and there is no place that can be considered safe. To reduce your chances of acquiring or spreading COVID-19, avoid travel, wash your hands, keep yourself and your environment clean, follow the shelter-in-place order, and do not leave home for any reason unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.

The following case information is provided daily Monday through Saturday:

New positive cases

Total positive cases to date

Total hospitalizations to date

Total Public Health Lab tests to date

Total commercial lab tests to date

Public Health Lab test capacity, total and daily, and estimated turnaround time

Transmission data

traveler-acquired

contact to known case

community transmission

under investigation

Additional information will be provided each Friday: