Filbey’s A&M poster has Samuels flavorings

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – ​Bob Filbey gets asked to do the poster for Annie & Mary Day regularly.

And then Blue Lake’s Unofficial Mayor Marvin Samuels tells him he has to draw it differently.

It’s a good thing they are friends.

Filbey, well known as the man who has been selling cacti at the Arcata Farmers’ Market for 34 years, is an artist of note.

“I started drawing when I was four,” he said.

Filbey has done all kinds of artwork from medical illustrations for New York publishers to the popular, and often plagiarized, Bigfoot Maps.

He was once commissioned by Mother Earth News to draw the history of Humboldt County in a 10-page cartoon.

This year’s Annie & Mary Day poster features Bigfoot driving the historic No. 4 locomotive with baby Bigfoots running along side. Steam from the locomotive spells out the theme, Back on Track. T-shirts feature the same artwork.

Samuels insisted that the population of Blue Lake, 1234, be part of the sign.

That sign is actually in front of the City Hall, not the museum as pictured, but Filbey followed directions from Samuels. Whether or not the number is correct is also of little importance to Samuels. He just likes the number and the sign.

“Marvin’s the brain behind the whole operation,” Filbey said.

Filbey’s partner, Rose Brummett, does the computer work for the artwork.

Bigfoot driving the train T-shirts will be for sale at the event and may soon become collectors’ items.















