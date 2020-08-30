Fieldbrook meth seizure leads to ‘runner’ arrests, more meth

Humboldt County Drug Task Force

On Aug. 17, 2020, special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) seized 3.75 pounds of methamphetamine during a search warrant service in the 2300 block of Fieldbrook Road in Fieldbrook. Agents continued to investigate the DTO (drug trafficking organization) responsible for trafficking the methamphetamine in Humboldt County.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 HCDTF agents obtained a search warrant for a vehicle being driven by Rita Doolittle(45, from Hoopa). Through their multi-week investigation, agents learned that Doolittle served as a “runner” for the drug trafficking organization and would transport large quantities of methamphetamine from the Bay Area to Humboldt County. Agents also learned that Doolittle was assisted by another “runner,” Jeremiah Ward (43, from Blue Lake). Ward is on probation in Humboldt County with search and seizure.

At about 2 p.m. on this date agents located Doolittle driving a sedan northbound on U.S. Highway 101 in Humboldt County. Ward was following behind Doolittle driving a motorcycle. Officers from the Fortuna Police Department made a traffic stop on Doolittle at Palmer Blvd. and Highway 101 in Fortuna. Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop on Ward on Fernbridge Dr. in Loleta.

Doolittle was detained without incident. Agents searched her vehicle and located two pounds of suspectedmethamphetamine. Doolittle had her 3-year-old grandson riding in the vehicle with her. Doolittle admitted to agents that she transported the methamphetamine from Oakland, Calif. to Humboldt County with her grandson in the vehicle

Doolittle was arrested for transportation of controlled substances through non-contiguous counties, possession of controlled substances for sale, and child endangerment. Child Welfare Services (CWS) responded to the traffic stop and after further investigation they placed the child in protective custody. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Doolittle was released with a citation and court date to appear for her charges.

Ward was also detained without incident. Agents conducted a probation search of his motorcycle and located one pound of suspected methamphetamine. Ward was arrested for transportation of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances for sale. Ward was also released with a citation and court date to appear for his charges.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707)267-9976.















