Fictitious Business Name Statements in Humboldt County

Welcome to the wonderful world of legal advertising!

The Mad River Union is your one-stop shop for legal advertising in Humboldt County. We're inexpensive and hassle free. Below you'll find all sorts of information, but let's cut to the chase to answer your questions about the most popular legal ads – Fictitious Business Name Statements and Name Change Petitions.

Fictitious Business Name Statements

Your first stop is the Humboldt County Clerk's Office. They're going to have you fill out a form. It will have a date on it and a case number. The county clerk will charge you a fee. You then need to get a copy of this form to the Mad River Union. IMPORTANT WARNING: You need to get this form to us in a timely manner. We need to start printing your legal within 30 days of the date on the form. Keep in mind that we have deadlines, so if you wander in to the Union on day 29, it's probably too late. Then you'll have to go back to the clerk and pay more money. That sucks. Just to be safe, we recommend you come see us within a week or two after you've visited the clerk.

We charge $50 for one name, $5 for each additional name. About 90 percent of the DBAs we receive cost $50.

What we need is a copy of that form and a payment to get your FBNS in the newspaper. You can drop it off, mail it or even just snap a photo with your phone and email us.

Below are directions for these various options:

Drop it off: Swing by the Mad River Union office. We're located inside Jacoby's Store on the Arcata Plaza level at 791 Eighth St. No. 8, Arcata, CA 95521. If we're not in the office, you can slide it under the door. If we're in the office, don't forget to ask fora free copy of the latest edition of the newspaper.

Mail it: Send your FBNS to Mad River Union, 791 Eighth St. No. 8, Arcata, CA 95521.

Email it: Take a photo and email your FBNS to [email protected] Include a phone number and make sure you confirm that we have received it. Call us and you can pay for your FBNS over the phone with a credit or debit card. It's easy.

We'll print your FBNS for four weeks, as required. We'll then send a proof of publication to the Humboldt County Clerk and we'll send you a copy for your records.

Name Change

Your first step is to fill out paperwork at the Humboldt County Courthouse. They'll set a hearing date and give you a form with the proposed name change, a hearing date and a case number. Bring this to us in a timely manner so we can run it for four weeks as required.

You can drop it off, mail it or email it.

Below are directions for these various options:

Drop it off: Swing by the Mad River Union office. We're located inside Jacoby's Store on the Arcata Plaza level at 791 Eighth St. No. 8, Arcata, CA 95521. If we're not in the office, you can slide it under the door.

Mail it: Send your Name Change Petition to Mad River Union, 791 Eighth St. No. 8, Arcata, CA 95521.

Email it: Take a photo and email your Name Change Petition to [email protected] Include a phone number and make sure you confirm that we have received it. Call us and you can pay for your FBNS over the phone with a credit or debit card. It's easy.

Other legal ads

In planning your placement of future legal notices in Humboldt County publications, please consider doing so in the Mad River Union (adjudicated as a Newspaper of General Circulation on Nov. 1, 2013 by Humboldt County Superior Court Judge W. Bruce Watson, Decree No. CV130613). Of the publications vying for your public notice dollar, you won’t find another less expensive, more accurate or easier to work with. Please keep us in mind for your legal notification needs. We can print your fictitious business name statements, abandonment of fictitious business name statement, name change, summons (civil or divorce), trustee sale, ABC Notice (alcohol), bulk transfer, citation-adoptions, dissolution of partnerships, with from partnerships, notice of petition to administer estates, agendas, ordinances, meeting notices and just about anything you can think of.

Email us at [email protected] or carll (707) 826-7000. You can mail us at Mad River Union, 791 Eighth St. No. 8, Arcata, CA 95521.

#fictitiousbusinessnamestatements #legaladvertising #namechangepetitions #bestnewspaperforlegaladvertising