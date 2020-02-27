Feel the ferocity – 4th O2F : Zero To Fierce Festival

Arcata Playhouse

CREAMERY DISTRICT – From Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 8, Playhouse Arts produces the Fourth Annual 02F: Zero To Fierce Festival.

This 10-day-long celebration for creative womxn in our community culminates on International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Jacqueline Dandeneau has brought together faith leaders, scholars, social activists, clowns and an array of artists for this memorable event.

Hailing from Humboldt, Denmark and including a 17 member cast from Southern California, this year’s festival is going to be thought-provoking, funny and inspirational. There will be plenty of chances for people to gather, with many free events and the Playhouse’s door will always be open for a “pop-in”.

“I feel the need to be together, I think, now more than ever. I want to talk with others and be challenged to find solutions. And laugh. And sing. And eat good food. This is what the festival does for many people.” Dandeneau said.

The 02F Festival is comprised of three series: Lunch Box Series, Evening Series and Weekend Series. The Lunchbox Series, Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m., offers people a unique community experience on their daily-grind lunch break. Lunch Box topics include floating art with Marit Benthe Norheim, Bird of the Inner Eye by Joan Shirle, The Round Story, the film DOUK and talk with the cast of Menil and Her Heart.

“When you buy your ticket, you get a light lunch of homemade soup, bread and salad along with amazing performances and important conversations.” Dandeneau said.

The Zero to Fierce Festival’s Evening Series invites the public to join a string of events happening in Arcata, kicking off with the One Minute Dances at Redwood Raks, the Womxn’s Visual Art Show opening featuring art from all ages and orientations of women showcased in the Playhouse lobby, a TruEntertainment documentary, the Annual Convivial Symposium, a clown dancing on the edge of her psyche in Balancing the Comedy and Tragedy of Life, a theatre performance from Southern California, Menil and Her Heart about murdered and missing indigenous women, and ending with the International Womxn’s Day hosted by Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

The Weekend Series kicks off with One Minute dances at Redwood Raks, the Stop & Sign Art Installation Project, the International Potluck Brunch followed by conversations titled Spirit & Justice: Ritual, Story, Song, and Conversation with Women in Faith Leadership, and women’s walks to kick-off and seal-off this year’s celebration.

Doors open all week! Tickets Available at Wildberries Marketplace, brownpapertickets.com or reserve at (707) 822-1575.

For information and online tickets visit zerotofierce.com.















