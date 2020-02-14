February Arts! Arcata is tonight!

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street’s monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, takes place Friday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at locations throughout the city. Below are the participating venues, art shows and more:

• Arcata Artisans Cooperative Gallery, 883 H St.: Photography by Jeff Langdon; ceramics by Gilbert Castro; jewelry by Michael Edwards.

• Arising Holistic Center, 627 16th St.: Mixed media art by Clairese Mayo; live music by Icarus and Suns.

• Cafe Brio, 791 G St.: “Earthenfurrow,” acrylic paintings by Morgen Maier.

• Fire Arts Center, 520 South G St.: Ceramics by members Rebecca Ron and Emily Chang; nonprofit wine pour by Fire Arts Center.

• Garden Gate, 905 H St.: Acrylic paintings by Augustus Clark; live music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers; nonprofit wine pour by Healthcare for All/Physicians for a National Health Program.

• The Griffin, 937 10th St.: Oil paintings by Charli.

• Humboldt Infuzions, 863 H St.: Cosmic landscapes in acrylic paint and water-based ink by Toad; live music and tea bar.

• Movewell, 901 Eighth St.: Watercolor by Marisa Kieselhorst; guitar, lyrics, and poems by Nesta.

• Pacific Paradise, 1087 H St.: Ceramics by Amber Jones.

• Plaza Grill, 791 Eighth St., 3rd Floor: “Visions of the Eel River,” photography by Pat Higgins.

• Plaza Shoe Shop, 699 G St.: “Star Songs,” Sphyritual Art Premier by Deborah.

• The Rocking Horse, 791 Eighth St. 1st Floor: Open late and sharing the Love of Arts! Arcata!

• The Sanctuary, 1301 J St.: “Artcata, ASAP,” a Conversation Piece Series curated by Katie Belknap and Solomon Lowenstein.

• Stokes, Hamer, Kirk & Eads, LLP, 381 Bayside Rd.: Oil paintings by Steven Taylor; classical and jazz flute by Wynsome Winds; nonprofit wine pour by American Cancer Society, Relay for Life Team #32.

• Tin Can Mailman, 1000 H St.: Live Lord Of The Rings card game for the monthly Board Game Night with Heath Whalen.

• Umpqua Bank Upstairs Gallery, 1063 G St.: Acrylic paintings by Westhaven Center of the Arts Painting Class and their instructor Jeff Stanley.

Visit arcatamainstreet.com, check out the Arts! Arcata event on Facebook and Instagram, or call (707) 822-4500 for more information.















