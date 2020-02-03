Fatality in early Sunday morning Arcata apartment fire

Arcata Fire Protection District

ARCATA – On Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5:33 a.m., Arcata Fire District responded to a multi-unit structure fire in a high-density apartment complex at 115 Samoa Blvd., Arcata. Initial 911 calls reported heavy fire in two units and at least one person had jumped out a second story window. Units first arriving at scene found two apartment units and an adjacent car fully involved and fire extending into a third. Arcata Police officers were providing aid to the victim until the arrival of Arcata-Mad River Ambulance paramedics.

Firefighters deployed hose lines to attack the fire while others searched the adjacent apartments for potential rescues. After the fire was knocked down, a thorough search located the remains of one resident of the involved apartment. The possible identity of the victim is being withheld awaiting positive identification and notification of the next of kin.

Significant damage was limited to four units and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The American Red Cross was able to assist displaced residents with their immediate needs.

Arcata Fire District responded two engines, one truck, one Battalion Chief, 3 Volunteer Firefighters and the Volunteer Logistics unit for 14 personnel. Other agencies at scene were the Arcata Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, Blue Lake Fire and Samoa Fire. CalFIRE provided district coverage while Arcata units were committed to the fire. Strombeck Properties provided personnel to assist in limiting damage and assisting residents. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $400,000.

Arcata Fire District would like to thank our neighboring fire agencies for supplying resources as this emergency evolved. The interoperability of State and Local agencies and ability to back up each other is an important part of the Humboldt County fire service. We would also like remind everyone to have a working smoke detector and plan two ways out of any room in case of fire.















