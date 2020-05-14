Farmers’ Market, police frustrated with coronavirus disregard – ‘evil’ Plaza fencing suggested

Kevin L. Hoover

ARCATA – The scene at Saturday’s Arcata Plaza Farmers’ Market would have seemed surreal to a time traveler from two months ago. Farmer-vendors and customers with faces wrapped in coverings circled each other warily, trying to veggie-shop from whatever safe distance they could manage in the situation.

Mostly. Any number of others though, didn’t. A minority of individuals strolled about with masks not covering their noses, or dangling ineffectually around their necks, or were entirely maskless. While benches were taped off and adorned with signs asking patrons not to linger and nosh, several did exactly that.

For market manager Laura Hughes, the lack of compliance with public safety measures was both frustrating and tedious. In addition to her usual relutant duty asking shoppers to remove their dogs from the open-air food store in observance of the health code, she now had to ask safety scofflaws to cover their faces and not hang out.

Reaction from farmers’ market patrons is sometimes consistent with that experienced by supermarket employees who’ve cautioned non-compliant patrons in their stores – hostility. Some supermarkets had already downplayed enforcement of service animal and shoe regulations for employee safety reasons.

During a recent Arcata Chamber of Commerce online meeting, one retailer said that customers are about 80 percent compliant, with the remaining 20 percent ignoring masking and spacing requirements. Their reasons, the merchant said, range from disinterest to outright disbelief regarding the pandemic.

But with the contagiousness and lethality of coronavirus and COVID-19, market workers have no choice but to spell it out to scofflaws. It’s a tough sell in some cases, since the North Coast Growers Association has cultivated the market as a destination event over the years, with bands and other amenities designed to encourage lingering at the social event.

“Now we have to reverse the message about this being a community gathering spot,” Hughes said.

Asking politely meets with mixed results. “Most folks get it,” she said, especially earlier in the day.

And as with the chronic dog issues, some patrons offer outright resistance to the new reality, and in no uncertain terms. The sometimes-hostile reactions have market personnel doing the reminding in shifts. “There’s only so many times you can get yelled at and sworn at before you burn out,” Hughes lamented. “It’s unfortunate to have to be the bad cop.”

The market has asked Arcata Police to assist with the warnings, but Hughes said their participation has been “sporadic,” with officers present only between calls for service elsewhere in town.

As if the flack from recalcitrant patrons blithely endangering others wasn’t enough, the market is having to put distance between vendors. Some newly returning farmer-vendors aren’t yet up to speed on the importance of masking and spacing, and need encouragement.

“There are lots of logistical issues,” Hughes said. “We’re getting flack from both sides.”

Not only that, but reduced patronage has cost the market at least $3,500. To stabilize things, the market is reluctantly looking at a drastic solution – fencing the market in, and the non-compliant out.

“There’s only so much that we can regulate,” Hughes said. “If it gets to the point where we can’t keep order, we’ll have to put up the evil OysterFest fencing."

That’s a reference to the extremely controversial move by Arcata Main Street in 2013 to enclose the Plaza with a cyclone fence during the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival.

Hughes asked the public to remember that the NCGA and Farmers’ Market is a non-profit endeavor, and asked for cooperation in observing coronavirus safety measures.

Non-compliance isn’t limited to the Farmers’ Market. It’s daily witnessed all over town, with the masked and unmasked mingling in places where close interaction is all but unavoidable, such as the Post Office. Individuals near the city-run tent encampment are frequently seen on the west patio at the Transit Center, unmasked, interacting and sitting together on the benches.

At last week’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Brian Ahearn said that compliance with shelter-in-place and masking requirements is “imperative,” and that “everyone take responsibility” for compliance with the Health and Safety Code.

Ahearn said that APD’s main tactic has been education, but that “there are some who just refuse to comply.” The department has had to deal with house parties at which safety regs were ignored, and at the Arcata Skate Park.

He’s responded to a complaint about violations at CVS Pharmacy, across the street from APD. The manager there told him that he didn’t want to subject his employees to harmful retaliation from non-compliant customers, so Ahearn encouraged him to call police to deal with violators.

Now, he said, APD will shift to enforcement when necessary. “For those who refuse to comply, we need to start enforcing the order,” he said. “I wanted to place discretion back into my officers’ hands... We’ve got to change the behavior and keep our numbers low.”

That enforcement will consist of citations. “We don’t anticipate having to use force to make people comply,” the chief said. “But at some point, they’re going to have to speak to the DA’s Office and answer to a judge as to why they placed the health and safety of other people in jeopardy because of their flat-out refusal to comply.”















