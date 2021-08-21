Fall high school classes include in-person option

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE/ARCATA – Local high school students will have the option of returning to the classroom for in-person learning when school starts on Monday, Aug. 30.

The Northern Humboldt Union High School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at its Aug. 10 meeting to approve a plan to have students return to school and wear masks. The district oversees McKinleyville, Arcata, Pacific Coast, Six Rivers Charter and Mad River high schools.

Last year, due to the pandemic, school was mostly held remotely, except near the end of the last semester, when students alternated between remote classes and in-person classes.

This year, all students will have the option of full in-person learning. Remote learning, like what was provided last year, won’t be an option.

“There are no provisions for distance learning,” said Superintendent Roger Macdonald. The distance learning is no longer an option under state law.

However, students can opt for independent study, which would allow them to work from home. Under state law, students can alternate between the in-person and independent study, although school administrators are urging parents to pick one or the other and stick with it.

The state is also mandating that AP classes be offered in independent study.

At the Aug. 10 meeting, Macdonald told trustees that parents are being surveyed about what they would prefer in preparation for classes.

The return to school comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, with an increase in hospitalizations and a rising death toll in Humboldt County.

Macdonald explained that the district is taking precautions to reduce the spread of the virus. Filters have been upgraded in ventilation systems. Doors will be left open. There will be hand washing and all students and staff will be required to wear masks.

The only students that will be allowed to not wear masks are those with special medical needs, but they may be required to wear a face shield instead.

Trustee Cedric Aaron Jr. acknowledged that masking can be controversial.

“It’s the elephant in the room. This issue is very divisive,” Aaron said.

Aaron also expressed concern about how those who have a reason not to wear a mask might be treated, and asked the superintendent how this will be handled.

“Number one, I would expect it to be a very small number,” Macdonald responded. “Number two, I would expect you would not see people walking around campus without a mask. You’d see people walking around campus with a dropped visor on.”

“There would still need to be mitigation efforts for everyone else,” Macdonald said.

While mask wearing and vaccinations have become part of a so-called culture war, with people taking sides based on politics rather than science, that’s something that school officials want to stay away from.

“I’m done with us versus them, you versus me, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, Democrat, Republican,” Macdonald said. “We’ve had enough of that. I’m not doing that.”

The priority, he said, is to make sure that everyone feels that school is safe for staff and students.

“But I also want people to know they are safe from being othered,” Macdonald said. “So I have no problem saying that I think the most effective, the quickest way, to end this pandemic is to be vaccinated. I am not going to lecture anyone individually. If someone tells me they’re not vaccinated, fine. They don’t need a lecture from me. They’ve already heard it. They’ve made their decision.”

“We’re done with lectures. They’re not helping anybody,” Macdonald said. “We can’t tear ourselves apart over this, but we do need to be safe.”

Students will be provided with masks. The school has high quality masks, including N95 masks. Students will be required to wear masks, and wear them correctly. Students who fail to do so could face disciplinary action.

The district is still figuring out how it will administer COVID tests. The district is also awaiting guidance on athletic events.

Another issue that’s not resolved is how to deal with students who may have been exposed to an infected person. The current plan is to have students quarantine in their classrooms, although the details have not been worked out.

“That needs to be clarified, big time,” Mack High teacher Tiffany Bullman told the trustees.

Jude Ortega, Arcata High student board representative, asked about social distancing and noted that a math class he was in last year was small and didn’t allow for social distancing.

“The simple answer is that there isn’t a social distancing expectation anymore,” Macdonald responded.