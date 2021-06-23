‘Extremely modified’ OysterFest this weekend

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata Bay Oyster Festival returns this Saturday, June 26 with live music outside the Arcata Playhouse at 1251 Ninth St. in the Creamery District. “This extremely modified event is small and offers a stage full of excellent local music,” states a press release from Arcata Main Street.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. The Latin Peppers perform at 10:15 a.m., Amber Soul at 11:45 a.m., Grateful Getdown at 1:15 p.m., and Paul Jones Band at 2:45 p.m. The Best Oyster Contest winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Oysters will be available for pickup, with more information available at arcatamainstreet.com.

“Our event will be live-streamed as a Virtual Festival at ArcataMainStreet.com, and we will showcase restaurants across the county offering oyster specials as well as local beverage providers and live music venues,” states a press release from Arcata Main Street. “The Best Oyster contest will happen as it did in 2020 with judges visiting 11 local restaurants and the winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Our Oyster Calling Contest welcomes all, and special guests from many community organizations will be sharing news and announcements all day.”

There will be a Parking Lot Party at The Pub at the Creamery including grilled oysters by North Bay Shellfish and lots more, a studio sale at Hot Knots warehouse, additional vending and fun by The Back Porch, and a parking lot event at YouthAbility Thrift Store.

“While very different from the huge event people are used to, we are happy to present this modified event to our community. Arcata Main Street is happy to continue to work to create a vibrant downtown Arcata through fostering business vitality, providing opportunities for community events (such as Arts Arcata, Sunday Art Market, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Season of Wonder and Light, and more). We welcome volunteers and community involvement in all that we do,” according to Arcata Main Street.

For more information and oyster package pre-sales, visit arcatamainstreet.com or call (707) 822-4500.

Down the street, on the Arcata Plaza, the Arcata Farmers Market will take place at the same time.















