Arcata House Partnership

ARCATA – Arcata House Partnership will host the Regional Extreme Weather Shelter tonight to serve people who are homeless.

Shelter screenings will begin at 4:15 p.m. today at the Annex, located at 501 Ninth St. in Arcata. Screenings will conclude and doors will close at 5 p.m.. Space is limited and first come, first serve.

For further information, please call (707) 633-6236. Donations of clothing and financial support are welcomed.