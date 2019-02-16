Extreme Weather Shelter set for tonight, Saturday, Feb. 16

Arcata House Partnership

Arcata House Partnership will host the Regional Extreme Weather Shelter tonight, Saturday, Feb. 16, to serve people who are homeless.

Shelter intakes will begin at 4:15 p.m. today at the Annex, located at 501 Ninth St. in Arcata. From 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., staff will conduct shelter screenings, schedule showers and provide clean clothes to our most needy citizens.

The shelter dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m, shelter participants will be shuttled to our partner church where they will spend the night in a warm, safe environment.

At 7 a.m. tomorrow morning, participants will be shuttled back to the Annex where they will receive a warm breakfast before they go back to their lives.

Call (707) 633-6236 for questions or additional information between 2 and 5 p.m. today.

The Extreme Weather Shelter is supported solely on donations. Donations of clothing and financial support are welcomed and appreciated.

 

 

 

 







