Extreme Weather Shelter called for Tuesday, Jan. 14

Arcata House Partnership

ARCATA – Arcata House Partnership will host the Extreme Weather Shelter tonight, Jan. 14, to serve people who are homeless.

Shelter intakes will begin at 4:15 p.m. today at the Annex, located at 501 Ninth St. in Arcata. From 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., staff will conduct shelter screenings, schedule showers and provide clean clothes to our most needy citizens.

The shelter dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m, shelter participants will be shuttled to our partner church where they will spend the night in a warm, safe environment.

At 7 a.m. tomorrow morning, participants will be shuttled back to the Annex where they will receive a warm breakfast before they go back to their lives.

Call (707) 633-6236 for questions or additional information between 2 and 5 p.m. today.

The Extreme Weather Shelter is supported solely on donations. Donations of clothing and financial support are welcomed and appreciated.















