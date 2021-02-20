Explosion, fire destroy Bayview Street home

EXPLOSION RESULTS IN RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

ARCATA – At approximately 10:53 a.m. this morning, Arcata Fire District was dispatched to an explosion heard and possible fire in a garage at the 900 block of Bayview Street in Arcata.

The first arriving engine reported heavy smoke and fire from the garage basement area, declaring that access needed to be made down a long driveway. Hose lines were deployed off of the initial engine, with minimal effect. The fire was large, deep-seated, and difficult to access, and based on conditions, the Incident Commander requested additional resources as mutual aid. Arcata Fire, with the assistance of five neighboring fire agencies, 34 firefighters, and 13 apparatus, fire knockdown was achieved after approximately an hour and a half.

Damage to the home is a total loss and estimated at $234,000 to the structure and $158,000 to its contents. The fire has been deemed unintentional. The home was occupied at the time and both occupants were able to exit the structure, although one occupant sustained minor burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Due to the severity of the incident, Fire Chief Justin McDonald provided the family with immediate monetary aid via the California Fire Foundation’s SAVE Program. “The SAVE Program can supply $250 gift cards to assist the families displaced by fires or natural disasters. This will assist the family with obtaining the much-needed and immediate essentials following such a tragedy,” McDonald reported.

Arcata Fire District would like to thank our partner agencies, Blue Lake Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, Humboldt Bay Fire, Samoa Fire, and Westhaven Fire for their assistance, as well as Arcata Police and University Police, PG&E, and Arcata Mad River Ambulance for additional support at the fire scene. Arcata Fire would also like to remind the public that when a fire occurs in a residence, get out, stay out and call 9-1-1.











