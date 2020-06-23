Experts examine anti-Asian racism

KEET-TV

HUMBOLDT – KEET-TV, Taiko Swing Humboldt and Humboldt State University Library’s L4HSU Series invite everyone to a free Zoom panel discussion on Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

The focus is on “Anti-Asian Racism and Justice Reform: A Local and National Perspective” featuring local Asian community members and national Asian justice reform leaders.

With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter call for change, a serious discussion will take place in our community. You can participate in a thought-provoking and educational on-line panel discussion about being Asian in America, racism and hate crimes, and the intersection with criminal justice reform and protections for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

The panel will feature Stewart Kwoh, founder and former executive director of Advancing Justice-LA civil rights organization; Angela Chan, policy director and senior staff attorney, Criminal Justice Reform at Advancing Justice -Asian Law Caucus (SF); and Alex Ozaki-McNeill, business consultant, member of Equity Arcata and Humboldt native.

The panel will be moderated by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill, arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal.

To watch and participate in the discussion go to the link humboldtstate.zoom.us/j/95131622264.

The panel discussion will be available and archived on KEET-TV and the L4HSU’s YouTube Channels.

Watch Asian Americans on PBS at pbs.org/weta/asian-americans/.















