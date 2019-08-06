Evolutionary features and equippage of today’s Arcata innocent passerby

Offensive and defensive measures, from the top:
• Foil helmet to fend off Wi-Fi mind control waves and shield against chemtrails
• Blinders for ignoring public meeting notices about important issues until it’s too late to do anything about it, plus megaphone to cry to the City Council about lack of notification
• Special glasses for looking askance at fellow townsfolk’s ethical failings
• Artificial tears for instant piety
• Padded noise-canceling headset to filter out streetside obscenity screamers, reduce ear wear from incessant robocalls
• Breathing apparatus to protect against contact highs and Patchouli asphyxiation
• Extra jowls for turning other cheek to serial social media insulters
• Antenna for capturing holistic quantum biodynamic energy
• Field Guide to Yaks
• Pocket full of hamburger to throw at charging Plaza service dogs
• Waist pack with emergency supply of life-giving gluten and illegal GMOs
• Ass bandage for perpetual butthurt over trivial First World inconveniences
• Thick skin to cushion against donut shop sidewalk fight-pickers
• Pockets turned inside out to discourage spangers, cadgers and slithy toves
• Sharpened fingernails for cherry-picking science to suit prevailing political fashion
• Semaphores for virtue signaling
• Springs mounted mid-leg for knee-jerk reactions to controversies
• Ankle splash guards for store alcove vomit
• Stilts for stepping over sidewalk nappers