Eureka Police investigating hate propaganda

Eureka Police Dept.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, the Eureka Police Department was made aware of a propaganda flyer reportedly found in the Henderson Center area of Eureka yesterday. The flyer was from a group which appears to be attempting to recruit young people to their white supremacist cause through such fliers and social media.

The Eureka Police Department is working with our allied law enforcement agencies in Humboldt County to assess any potential direct threats to our community posed by this group. EPD has also assigned a detective to investigate the local source of this disturbing hate propaganda. Additionally, EPD has reached out to the FBI’s satellite office (resident agency) in Eureka/Fortuna along with our local Terrorism Liaison Officer (TLO) Coordinator for information and assistance.

“The racism, hate and violence espoused by this contemptible group has no place in our community and will not be tolerated. Crimes motivated by racism and hate will be aggressively investigated and we will work with the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office to see them prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” ~EPD Chief Steve Watson

EPD asks that anyone with information concerning the source of these fliers contact Detective-Sergeant Shawn Sopoaga at (707) 441-5108 or [email protected]).

Note: The Eureka Police Department joins with another Eureka-based news publication in choosing not to publicly name this despicable hate group at this time or share links to their social media accounts so as not to further promote their racist ideology or recruitment efforts.