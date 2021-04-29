Eureka Natural Foods celebrates 35th anniversary

Eureka Natural Foods

McKINLEYVILLE/ARCATA – Eureka Natural Foods has been in business for over 35 years and to celebrate we are offering 35 percent off select products from our Eureka Natural Foods brand in the Wellness and Global Goods Department.

Eureka Natural Foods began as Paulson’s “House of Better Living” in 1944 and was known as Eureka Health Foods from the 1960s through the 1990s.

Located on H Street in downtown Eureka, this small health food store served the original “health nuts” of Humboldt County, including those who dared to eat such unusual items as yogurt, granola and brewer’s yeast.

Inspired by their interest in healthy living, Rick and Betty Littlefield purchased the store in 1985. After experiencing steady growth and occupying various locations over the years, in 2007, Eureka Natural Foods, as it then became known, moved into the current location at 1450 Broadway, Eureka.

The market features enlarged produce, wellness, meat, global goods and kitchen departments and a full service juice bar.

In 2016 Eureka Natural Foods opened a second location in McKinleyville, and today, Eureka Natural Foods serves more than 1,000 customers a day at each location and leads the way in supporting healthy lifestyles and a sustainable economy.

Eureka Natural Foods is still “nuts about food” and is still owned and operated by the Littlefield family, who remain committed to providing only the highest quality products available and champion the organics and GMO-free movements, but also working to explore new frontiers in healthy eating. We want to thank the community and all our customers for the amazing support throughout the years, we love being able to serve Humboldt County.















