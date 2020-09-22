Eureka motel room yields meth, heroin bonanza

Humboldt County Drug Task Force

EUREKA – On Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a hotel room in the 1600 block of Fourth Street. in Eureka.

The search warrant was written for Ryan Perrish Worrell, 48, from Eureka and his hotel room.

When agents served the search warrant Worrell was not located inside the room. Agents located approx. 1.25 pounds of heroin, ½ ounce of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging.

Agents will be sending a report and warrant declaration to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office requesting the following charges be filed against Worrell:

• H&S 11351 ​ ​ Possession of controlled substances for sale

• H& S 11366.5 ​​ Operate or m aintain a rented room for purpose of selling drugs ​​

• H&S 11378 ​​ Possession of methamphetamine for sale

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.















