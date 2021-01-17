Esteban Gonzales claimed by COVID-19

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Esteban Gonzales, proprietor of Esteban's Mexican Restaurant on I Street, has passed away from complications of COVID-19.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist his family.

States the page, "This is a tragic loss for his beloved wife and family, and a shock to those who have loved visiting Esteban's restaurant and food truck. Friends and community are welcome to bring cards and flowers to the restaurant at 1021 I Street in Arcata, and Arcata Main Street is creating this fundraiser to invite anyone who would like to donate in support of Esteban's family to help with expenses."

In 2013, Esteban repelled a robber armed with a gun with use of a knife.













