Equity Arcata’s Home Away From Home is Sunday at D Street Center

HUMBOLDT – Equity Arcata’s first Home Away from Home Potluck of the new school year takes place this Sunday, Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the D Street Neighborhood Center located at 1301 D St. in Arcata.

In the spirit of camaraderie and goodwill, Home Away From Home Potluck is a community-building event created to act as a bridge between students, local businesses and the community.

College students are invited to enjoy a free meal and help themselves to donated items from the “Free Stuff Table.”

Non-student community members who wish to attend are asked to bring a dish large enough to serve 10 people with a serving utensil or a hot pad if needed. College students are asked to only bring their appetites.

The focus for this event’s “Free Stuff Table” is household items to help create comfortable homes. Donations of new or clean and lightly used household items are accepted in addition to unopened, non-perishable food items, laundry detergent and unused toiletry items.

A donation drop-off station will be set up at Arcata City Hall, 736 F St., on Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sep. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please note that donations of opened or partially-used food items, unwashed or stained household items and homemade food items cannot be accepted.

For more information regarding the Home Away from Home Potluck and Equity Arcata, call (707) 822-5953.

Equity Arcata's mission is to create a welcoming, safe and racially equitable community by eliminating racial disparities for all people of color in housing, health, education and employment. For more information about Equity Arcata, visit equityarcata.com.
















