Equity Arcata to offer overview of activities to HSU Senate

ARCATA – Equity Arcata is excited to announce an informative presentation at the upcoming Humboldt State University (HSU) Senate meeting on Tuesday, April 2.

Equity Arcata members will share an overview of the organization and four of our seven equity working groups will be presenting their current work.

Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to hear from our Police and Student Safety Forums group led by HSU Chief of Police Donn Peterson. Chief Peterson will present an update from the Chief’s Advisory Panel (CAP) whose focus is to improve transparency and foster stronger relationships with our community, on and off HSU campus.

Meredith Oram will be presenting on behalf of the Training and Learning working group. Members of this group are currently focused on supporting ongoing equity training for the community, reviewing the training modules of HSU’s Educated Landlord and Tenant Program and planning an immersion retreat for May or June of this year.

Lizzie Phillips will present an update from the Bias Reporting Tool and Community Response Team. Members of this group are currently working on collecting data and funds in order to create a mobile application used to report hate and bias incidents in Arcata, at HSU and in the TK-12 grade schools.

The Housing Equity working group aims to create and implement accessible, equitable housing for people of color in Arcata. Len Wolff will discuss the group’s work to establish a seal of approval for local landlords and property management companies, create a tenant education certificate program and build a scholarship program that covers security deposits.

The HSU Senate meeting is open to the public, and all community members are invited to attend. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Goodwin Forum, located at Nelson Hall East 102 on HSU campus. For more information, please visit equityarcata.com.

Equity Arcata’s mission is to create a welcoming, safe and racially equitable community by eliminating racial disparities for all people of color in housing, health, education and employment. For more information on Equity Arcata, visit equityarcata.com.

About Humboldt State University Senate: The Humboldt State University Senate is a deliberative body guided by the principles of shared governance, and comprised of faculty, staff, administrators and students. The University Senate is the University's primary policy recommending body. For more information visit senate.humboldt.edu.
















