equity arcata offers engagement opportunities, ‘Whiteness Accountability Space’

EQUITY ARCATA’S UPCOMING COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Arcata, CA, February 6, 2021 – ​equity arcata​’​s Ongoing Learning Working Group is excited to offer the community a few upcoming opportunities to engage in conversations surrounding racial equity.

Community members are invited to join ​equity arcata​’s Ongoing Learning Working Group members Alia Dunphy and Meridith Oram for ​equity arcata’​ s next community Book Club discussions on adrienne marie brown's book, ​Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds​. This book invites readers to feel, map, assess and learn from the patterns around us in order to better understand and influence them as they happen. The first ​equity arcata​ Book Club meeting will be held on Zoom on Monday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, visit ​equityarcata.com​.

Members of the community who identify as white are invited to participate in ​equity arcata​’s virtual Whiteness Accountability Space held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

The purpose of holding this space is to mitigate harm caused to BIPOC community members when white people participate in conversations on these topics in diverse spaces. Attendees will have the opportunity to critically reflect, process and ask questions while pushing back on the white tendency to intellectualize.

These weekly conversations are led by white facilitators who are members of the ​equity arcata​ collective. To participate, email ​[email protected]​ for the Zoom link.

In addition, Humboldt State University student members of the ​equity arcata​ collective will be presenting at the Arcata Chamber of Commerce’s virtual State of the City of Arcata event on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. To register to attend, visit ​arcatachamber.com​.

All community members interested in learning more about ​equity arcata​’s working groups and participating in this work are encouraged to visit ​equityarcata.com​ ​or emai​l ​[email protected]​.