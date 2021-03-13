equity arcata hosting Sunday’s Home Away From Home student food & supply giveaway

equity arcata

ARCATA – equity arcata’s Home Away From Home working group will host its next meal and “free stuff” distribution for local college students on Sunday, March 14.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, equity arcata volunteers have supported college students safely by hosting physically-distant meal and free stuff distributions, with the working group’s distributions in 2020 providing meals and goods for 300 local students.

In order to continue to support the needs of the students, Home Away From Home working group members are seeking “free stuff” donations from the community. Donations of new and unused supplies including laundry detergent, dish detergent, sponges, paper towels, cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, toiletries including soap, shampoo, conditioner and menstrual supplies, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face coverings and $5 gift certificates to local grocery stores or restaurants will be accepted.

Donations of opened or partially-used items, unclean goods, and items not mentioned in the list provided will not be accepted.

Those who wish to make a donation are asked to call (707) 601-4247 or (707) 825-2100 to make arrangements to drop them off in front of Arcata City Hall, located at 736 F St.

Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. through Friday, March 12.

equity arcata’s upcoming distribution will take place outside at the D Street Neighborhood Center, located at 1301 D Street in Arcata, on Sunday, March 14 from 4 to 5 p.m.

All local college students are invited to pick up a free prepackaged meal and household supplies.

Vegetarian and meat food options will be available, and catering will be provided by Roman’s Kitchen.

Students are urged not to come if they are feeling sick or have recently traveled outside of Humboldt County, and facial coverings, social distancing and all COVID-19 safety protocols in place must be followed.

Proof of college enrollment is also required.

This distribution was made possible thanks to funding provided by Coast Central Credit Union and has been approved by the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services.

For more information, please call (707) 825-2100.

For more information on equity arcata, visit equityarcata.com.















