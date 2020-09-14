EPD would like to have a word with these POP stars

Eureka Police Department MEDIA RELEASE

September 14, 2020

Warrants Issued for Possession of Controlled Substances for Sale

As a result of the Eureka Police Department’s fact-finding investigation into the Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction (HACHR), felony warrants for possession of controlled substances for sale were issued for Carl Erick O’Quist (42), Regina Fay Silk (31), and Ronnie Jon Herren (30).

On Sept. 3, 2020, detectives with the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Team (POP) responded to a motel on the 1100 block of Fifth Street in an attempt to take O’Quist into custody. While on scene, detectives observed O’Quist throw a plastic container out of a second story window.

The container was ultimately found to have over 32 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia. During a search of O’Quist’s room, currency and other items indicated drug sales were located.

O’Quist was transported and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on the felony warrant and for fresh charges of possession of heroin for sale and violation of probation. At the time of this release, O’Quist remains in custody.

The arrest warrants for Silk and Herren are still outstanding. Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the EPD POP team at (707) 441-4373.

