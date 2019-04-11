EPD POP unit takes out methtopia

On April 9, 2019 at about 2:30 p.m. the Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing (POP) unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Henderson Street. The search warrant was in response to narcotic related activities and nuisance complaints.

Seven people were located on the property and detained. During a search of the residence, detectives located methamphetamine, narcotic paraphernalia, and a plastic container containing several hundred hypodermic syringes.

As a result of the investigation, the following were arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility:

Robert Leialoha Neiva (59 of Eureka) arrested for maintaining a drug house and possession of a controlled substance.

Rose Marie Cooper (37 of Eureka) arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

David Fredrick Bott (52 of Eureka) arrested for possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

City of Eureka Code Enforcement also responded to the location and inspected the residence for code violations. During the inspection it was determined the residence had no power or water. Water was being collected in barrels and brought into the residence with buckets. Code Enforcement is actively working to resolve the issues located at this residence.

Ongoing drug and nuisance activity within the city limits of Eureka can be reported to the POP unit by calling (707) 441-4373.