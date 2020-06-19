EPD confiscates trailer duo’s stimulus package

On June 18, 2020, at about 7:20 a.m., detectives with the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP) served a search warrant on the 1800 block of Allard Avenue in response to complaints of drug activity. A Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office Narcotic K9 assisted in the warrant service.

Patricia Joyce Waxler (63 of Eureka) and Carl Steven Keeler (46 of Eureka) were contacted in their trailer and detained without incident. Inside the trailer, detectives located 146 grams of methamphetamine and scales and materials indicating drug sales. Waxler was in possession of over $1,300 in currency.

Waxler was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for possession of controlled substances for sales, possession of paraphernalia, and probation violation. Keeler was cited for possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information concerning suspected drug activity or ongoing nuisances occurring in the City of Eureka, is encouraged to call the Problem Oriented Policing Unit at (707) 441-4373.